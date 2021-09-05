Level Four Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.87. 743,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

