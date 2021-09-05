Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.1% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 854,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

