Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,290,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $502.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.