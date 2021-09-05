Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. 2,270,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,875. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

