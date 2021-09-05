RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $1.74 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00064179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.38 or 0.00838625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00047866 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 285,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

