NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

