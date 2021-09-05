WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on WKME. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

WalkMe stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,091. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,334,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,677,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,016,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

