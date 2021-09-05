Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Target Price at $36.53

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.53.

Several research firms have commented on ZGNX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Zogenix stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 320,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,920. The company has a market capitalization of $827.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

