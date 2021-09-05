$0.30 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CVGI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 207,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,228. The company has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 420,166 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 369,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 262,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

