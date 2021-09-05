CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. 225,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,425. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.08.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

