Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

