Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $2.17 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 968.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,831. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.