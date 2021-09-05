Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Illumina by 20.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 1.5% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 28.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

Illumina stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,849. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.33. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

