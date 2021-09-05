Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 35,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,907. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

