Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $44.83

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

