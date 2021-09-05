Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,453. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

