CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $897,212.49 and approximately $12,860.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00064266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00126992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.02 or 0.00836150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00047771 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.