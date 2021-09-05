Illuvium Price Tops $559.90 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $355.44 million and approximately $34.11 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $559.90 or 0.01111969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

