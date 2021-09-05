Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 25,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.69.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

