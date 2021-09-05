Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 25,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:DIS traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.69.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
