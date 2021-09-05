Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,706. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.