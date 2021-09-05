The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,033. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

