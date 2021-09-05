Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,780,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,041,000 after buying an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 387,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Workday by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 69,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.91.

WDAY traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.74. 1,382,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,256. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

