iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s 7th Largest Position

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,414 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $126,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 499,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.68. 1,020,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $292.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

