Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.91.

CFLT stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,497. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

