YOUengine 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

