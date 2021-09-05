SparkPoint Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $48.48 million and approximately $540,409.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.82 or 0.00832597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047735 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

