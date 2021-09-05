The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $423.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.92. 344,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $311.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

