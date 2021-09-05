Critical Contrast: ENI (NYSE:E) & The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

ENI (NYSE:E) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENI and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $51.34 billion 0.88 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -52.29 The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.55 $788.56 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ENI and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 2 5 8 0 2.40 The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENI presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.88%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Volatility & Risk

ENI has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -0.19% 2.95% 1.00% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ENI pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENI has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ENI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ENI beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

