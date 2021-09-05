Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $3.10. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watsco.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share.
NYSE:WSO traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.
