Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $3.10. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

NYSE:WSO traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

