Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $6.29 on Friday, reaching $320.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,630. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $321.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.