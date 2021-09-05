Cim LLC Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. 1,416,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.82, a PEG ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

