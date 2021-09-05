Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

