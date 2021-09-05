Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.33. SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 1,684,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

