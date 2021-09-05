ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,827 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 5.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 1.62% of ANSYS worth $491,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,901 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,619. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.38. The company had a trading volume of 292,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,845. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

