Ownership Capital B.V. Acquires 150,385 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,145,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,385 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 3.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $262,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

