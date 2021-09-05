Cim LLC Grows Stock Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC owned about 1.26% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 632.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMV traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

