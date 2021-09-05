ProximaX (XPX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $117,801.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $117,801.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00161635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00226600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.66 or 0.07851606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.21 or 0.99657211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00987069 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

