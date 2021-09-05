Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALMFF. Macquarie lowered shares of Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ALMFF stock remained flat at $$23.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. Altium has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

