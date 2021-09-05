Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

