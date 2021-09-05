Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 350 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in American International Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

AIG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 4,556,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.