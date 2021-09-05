Maj Invest Holding A S Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $146,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $584.80. The stock had a trading volume of 480,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.12 and its 200 day moving average is $543.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

