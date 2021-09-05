Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $32.43 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,538 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.