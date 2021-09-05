The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

NYSE EL traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.83. The company had a trading volume of 739,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,931. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.82.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.