Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.25. The stock had a trading volume of 762,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.28. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.