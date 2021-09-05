salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.