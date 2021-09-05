Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

