Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,706. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

