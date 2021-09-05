NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

VRP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. 352,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

