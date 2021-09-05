NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 2,055 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 581,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,787 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

