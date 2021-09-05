AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.45 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $76.45 million and $8.36 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 136,503,112 coins and its circulating supply is 128,060,636 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

